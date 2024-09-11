HORSHAM, PA. — Bimbo Bakeries USA, a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, has unveiled Biggie Muffins, the latest addition to the Entenmann’s brand Little Bites Snacks.

Launching in honor of the Little Bites 25th anniversary, the Biggie Muffins are twice as large as classic Little Bites muffins and contain 270 calories per serving, BBU said.

Biggie Muffins come in two flavors: chocolate chip and party cake.

“Our fans grew up with the classic Little Bites muffins in their childhood lunchboxes, after school, and on sidelines,” said Moira Flood, marketing director for Little Bites Snacks. “Biggie Muffins have allowed us to provide fans of all ages that perfect bite of nostalgia, now in a bigger size, just like them. Biggie Muffins are the perfect snack for those with busy lives who crave a moment of sweet indulgence. We’re so excited for our fans to try them for the first time.”

Little Bites Biggie Muffins are available now at Kroger Stores and will expand to other grocery retailers on Oct. 7. Both muffin flavors are available in two pack sizes: eight individually wrapped muffins spread across four twin packs and a single-serve four-pack “designed for convenience,” BBU said.