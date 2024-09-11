While the shift toward international and gourmet savory pies opens up greater opportunities, bakers and food manufacturers need to pay attention to various processing requirements in addition to enhanced sanitation requirements.

Making something as American as apple pie can be quite different when automating production of a product as British as shepherd’s pie.

“With respect to the process differences, there are more ways to produce a savory pie than a traditional dessert pie,” suggested Rick Hoskins, chief executive officer of Colborne Foodbotics,

For instance, the sheeting process for some savory pie doughs can be much simpler than for a dessert pie. He noted many bottom crusts are pressed with a heated die vs. a sheeted bottom that is most preferred on a traditional dessert pie.

“Alternatively, you can use a much more efficient sheeting method that can translate into producing a higher number of savory pies per minute than on dessert lines,” Hoskins said.

Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales, Rademaker USA, pointed out the dough for savory pies is typically sturdier and designed to hold up to hearty fillings. Moreover, bakers will incorporate ingredients like butter, lard or shortening to create a flaky texture on top.

He added that automation in the pie category has evolved to handle a larger variety of high-fat crusts and shells.

“Dough delivery options from the mixer to the pie line and to the oven, freezer or next step in the process are possible to remove labor from the process,” Magistrelli observed.

Moreover, he mentioned custom-built lines can produce a large swath of dough types, top-dough lids and lattice-type products. Pie sizes range from handheld items for individual consumption to the 12-inch pies served at a kitchen and foodservice setting.

Because savory pie doughs have higher shortening content, they require gentler handling. Andres Lopez, business development manager, Handtmann, said the company’s vane cell technology offers a low-friction, short dividing process that maintains the quality needed for creating a flaky, soft and flavorful dough.

Additionally, consistent gram-accurate portioning results in well-formed dough billets that reduce waste when sheeted or pressed.

“The uniformity of the portioned dough pieces’ diameters also means the pucks can be fed directly into the sheeting process with no manual intervention,” he said.

Savory pies require dough handling, forming, pressing and sheeting equipment that can manage thicker, more resilient doughs to support the weight of the heavy fillings, noted Ty Sarajian, president, Axis Automation. Sheeters and presses must apply precise pressure during the blocking or forming process to ensure the dough fits perfectly into the mold.

Likewise, he said, temperature control is needed to maintain dough elasticity while air-assisted ejection systems are often used to release the formed pie shell from the mold without damage.

On the other hand, creating light, flaky crusts for sweet pies involves using dough laminators and pie formers that handle softer doughs.

“During forming, less pressure is applied to maintain the dough’s delicate structure, and temperature control helps prevent the dough from becoming too soft or sticky,” Sarajian observed.