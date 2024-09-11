KEOKUK, IOWA — Allied Blending completed an expansion to its production plant in Keokuk, Iowa.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the expansion was held Sept. 5. The project increased the size of the facility by 50,000 square feet, enhancing the plant’s capacity and efficiency while providing substantial benefits to the local workforce, said Frederic Schulders, chief executive officer.

"Allied Blending is proud to reinforce its commitment to Keokuk with this expansion," Schulders said. "Our investment in the local industrial sector underscores our confidence in the city's economic future. This expansion aligns with our mission to support the community by creating new jobs and contributing to the local economy."

Allied Blending is a manufacturer of functional blends for the food industry. The company produces a range of products at its Keokuk facility, including tortilla blends and concentrates, plant-based ingredients and cheese anti-caking systems.