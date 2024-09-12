NEW YORK — Private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC has entered an agreement for an affiliate to acquire Europe Snacks, a maker of private label savory snacks for the European market.

Financial terms of the deal, announced Sept. 11, weren’t disclosed. Paris-based Europe Snacks makes stacked chips, puffed and popped snacks, crisps, crackers, tortilla chips and popcorn for major food retailers across Europe. The company also serves as a co-manufacturing partner to international brands in the region.

“We are looking forward to joining forces with One Rock as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Étienne Lecomte, chief executive officer of Europe Snacks. “One Rock’s operating partners bring decades of expertise in our core markets, and we will look to leverage their knowledge and experience as we aim to bring even more innovation and value to our customers.”

Europe Snacks operates nine production facilities in France, the United Kingdom and Spain.

“Over the past three decades, Europe Snacks has grown to be a leader in the private label market across its key product categories and geographies,” said Kurt Beyer, a partner at New York-based One Rock Capital. “We are excited to partner with the team, to build upon their strong heritage and to continue driving growth.”

In food and beverages, One Rock Capital’s portfolio includes BlueTriton Brands, a carve-out of Nestle offering spring and purified water in North America under such brands as Poland Spring, Deer Park, Ozarka, Pure Life, Splash, Zephyrhills and Saratoga, as well as OLM Food Solutions, a manufacturer and distributor of pizza and ingredients for franchised foodservice at North American convenience stores.

“Europe Snacks aligns well with our investment strategy of acquiring leading companies with potential for growth and improvement,” said Lukas Zeitlberger, principal at One Rock Capital. “We look forward to working closely with management to enhance the company’s operations and capitalize on new market opportunities.”