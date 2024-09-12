LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has signed an agreement with Alabama Power to supply renewable energy.

Under this agreement, Alabama Power will provide Tate & Lyle with renewable energy certificates (RECs) and electricity each year through its REC program to supply the necessary amount of power for the Tate & Lyle sucralose production facility in McIntosh, Ala., Tate & Lyle said. Alabama Power will source the RECs from wind farms in Kansas and Oklahoma, which will reduce the McIntosh facility’s Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions to zero, the company said. The agreement also will increase Tate & Lyle’s total purchased electricity from global renewable sources to more than 30% and reduce the carbon footprint of its sucralose ingredient by more than 20%.

“We are delighted to enhance our partnership with Alabama Power by purchasing renewable electricity,” said George Parten, plant manager of the Tate & Lyle sucralose production facility in McIntosh. “We will work together with them to help reduce the carbon footprint of our ingredient sucralose and our site, and to support the transition to cleaner energy. We are committed to minimizing our environmental impact and to helping build a more sustainable future for our business, our customers and our local community.”

Tate & Lyle said the agreement is part of the company’s larger sustainability program that includes initiatives to reduce energy consumption, increase the use of renewable energy, and support sustainable agriculture. The Science Based Targets initiative approved the climate targets of Tate & Lyle, which are in line with a 1.5°C trajectory. Tate & Lyle also said it aims to purchase 100% of electricity for its operations from renewable sources by 2030.