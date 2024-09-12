SEATTLE — For Starbucks’ new chief executive officer Brian Niccol the plan is simple: “We’re getting back to Starbucks.”

Niccol, who was named CEO of Starbucks Corp. in mid-August, officially took the reins at the Seattle-based company on Sept. 9. But over the past few weeks he spent time in the company’s stores, speaking with partners and customers, and conversing with the company’s operations, marketing and product development teams.

On Sept. 10 he published an open letter laying out his short-term plans.

“We’re refocusing on what has always set Starbucks apart — a welcoming coffeehouse where people gather, and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas,” he said. “This is our enduring identity. We will innovate from here.”

Niccol’s plan initially revolves around four areas expected to have the biggest impact, led by empowering Starbucks’ baristas to take care of its customers.

A second focal point will be getting the morning right, every morning.

“People start their day with us, and we need to meet their expectations,” he said. “This means delivering outstanding drinks and food, on time, every time.”

Third, Niccol and the Starbucks team plan to reestablish the company as “the community coffeehouse.” To that end, Niccol said Starbucks will work to elevate the in-store experience, including by making the company’s stores more inviting places to linger, with comfortable seating, thoughtful design and a clear distinction between “to-go” and “for-here” service.

Finally, Starbucks will seek to tell its story.

“It’s time for us to tell our story again — reminding people of our unmatched coffee expertise, our role in communities and the special experience that only Starbucks can provide,” he said. “We won’t let others define who we are.”

Although it is a global company, Niccol said Starbucks is intent on returning the “magic” to its US locations, an area he admitted “we aren’t always delivering.”

“It can feel transactional, menus can feel overwhelming, product is inconsistent, the wait too long or the handoff too hectic,” he said of the company’s US locations. “These moments are opportunities for us to do better.”

As a result, he said he will focus his time initially on the United States.

“My focus for the first 100 days is clear,” he said. “I’ll spend time in our stores and at our support centers, meeting with key partners and suppliers, and working with our team to drive these critical first steps. Together, we will get back to what makes Starbucks, Starbucks.”