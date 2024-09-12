SEATTLE — The Krusteaz Co. has launched a line of refrigerated pour and bake batters that contain no artificial colors or preservatives.

The line includes three varieties:

Chocolate brownie batter: Each pouch makes an 8x8 pan of chocolate brownies or a pan of chocolate “brownie bites,” Krusteaz said.

Chocolate cupcake batter: Each pouch makes up to 8 cupcakes or one 9-inch cake, Krusteaz said.

Vanilla cupcake batter: Each pouch makes up to 8 vanilla cupcakes or one vanilla 9-inch cake.

“Since The Krusteaz Co. began in 1932 we have been focused on inspiring and empowering Makers everywhere with innovative and delicious baking mixes,” said Andy Heily, president and chief executive officer of The Krusteaz Co. “I’m so proud of our team for helping continue that legacy with the launch of Krusteaz batters, delivering on ease, unmatched high quality and delicious taste all in one.”

Krusteaz new pour and bake batters are available for $6.99 at Kroger stores, with additional retailer expansion planned for later this year.