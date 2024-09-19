In this Baking & Snack case study, Editor Charlotte Atchley, speaks with Joe Amboyer, senior vice president of operations at JTM Foods, Erie, Pa., and Sebastian Clemens, director of sales, North America for SACMI Packaging & Chocolate, about how JTM Foods looked to SACMI for its packaging solutions when designing its new baking facility in Wichita, Kan., which opened September 2023.
The two companies have partnered together since 2006 as JTM Foods has installed a variety of packaging lines, wrapping lines, boxing and more over the years.
“Where we have been able to really serve JTM well is they are a very fast-moving, fast-growing company and they run a vast variety of SKUs and it’s ever-growing and we have been able to adapt to that and scale it,” said Clemens.
Amboyer cited SACMI’s reliability, availability, service and technology as the reason why he didn’t look anywhere else for packaging equipment when planning the new bakery.
“You wouldn’t look anywhere else for support like that and service which is so hard to come by nowadays and age,” said Amboyer.