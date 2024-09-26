Yannick Gil’s inspiration to join the baking industry was deeply rooted in his family’s heritage.
“My grandfather was a chef and baker, and my father was a sommelier and restaurant manager,” Gil said. “Growing up, I was surrounded by culinary traditions and the art of hospitality. This early exposure ignited my passion for food and beverage, leading me to pursue a career where I could blend my love for culinary arts with innovative business strategies.”
This career has spanned more than 18 years across a variety of roles in the industry.
“My career has been diverse, starting as a restaurant manager, chef and sommelier, where I honed my skills in creating exceptional culinary experiences,” Gil said. “Transitioning into the industrial sales side, I have held significant positions, including key accounts manager and Latin America (LATAM) food manager at Vantage Specialty Chemicals.”
It was here Gil earned one of his proudest career accomplishments, doubling LATAM’s sales from the previous year.
“This wasn’t just a numerical milestone but a narrative of innovation, resilience and collaboration,” he said. “Each team member played a crucial role, from brainstorming sessions late into the night to executing strategies with precision and passion. This experience reinforced my belief that leadership is about guiding and inspiring your team to reach new heights together.”
Today, Gil serves as technical sales lead USA for Vantage Food, guiding the company’s team in bringing innovative solutions to the baking industry.
“Every day, I can blend my technical knowledge with my passion for culinary arts, inspired by my family’s rich culinary heritage,” he said. “From working with innovative solutions to mentoring the next generation of food scientists and bakers, I find immense joy in the collaborative spirit and continuous learning.”
Gil holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the Institute of Autonomous Technology in Mexico and a master’s degree in innovation and entrepreneurship from HEC Paris. He additionally serves as coordinator of the Bakery and Carbohydrates Division at IFT Mexico Section.
Here, Gil discusses best practices for bakers when selecting a release agent.
What are some misconceptions or missteps bakers may make regarding their release agent?
One of the biggest myths is that all release agents are created equal. The reality is that the proper release agent can drastically enhance your product’s consistency and quality as well as increase process efficiency and overall yield. It’s not just about preventing sticking; it’s about optimizing every step of the production process.
Different formulations cater to specific needs — some are designed for high temperatures, others for delicate pastries. The choice of release agent can affect everything from the texture and appearance of the final product to the ease of cleaning and maintenance. Using the wrong type can lead to subpar results, wasted materials and increased costs.
Release agents also play a crucial role in ensuring uniformity across batches. This consistency is vital, especially for products that require precise shapes and sizes. In essence, selecting the appropriate release agent is like choosing the right tool for a job: It makes all the difference in achieving excellence and efficiency in food production.
How does the bakery application affect which release agent should be used?
The type of bakery application significantly influences the choice of the optimal release agent due to the varying characteristics and requirements of different doughs and batters. For instance, bread dough and cake batter have distinct properties that necessitate different release agents to achieve optimal results. Bread dough typically has a lower moisture content and a firmer consistency than cake batter. Bread dough requires a release agent that can withstand higher baking temperatures and ensures easy release from pans without compromising the crust formation. In contrast, cake batter is wetter and typically has a lighter consistency, requiring a release agent with more body that may also include solids to enhance coverage and prevent sticking.
Baking temperatures and times vary widely across products, necessitating tailored release agents. A release agent that is suitable for the high temperatures and longer baking times of bread might not be practical for the lower temperatures and shorter baking times typically required for cakes and pastries.
How do production conditions affect which release agent should be used?
Production conditions such as humidity, temperature and equipment significantly impact the effectiveness of a release agent. High-humidity environments can cause sticking issues if the release agent is not formulated to resist moisture. Temperature also plays a vital role. Production lines operating at different temperatures require release agents to withstand those conditions without breaking down. For instance, high-temperature baking might necessitate a release agent with higher thermal stability and smoke point to maintain its effectiveness throughout the baking process.
Additionally, the type of equipment used, including the material of the baking pans and the type of ovens, influences the choice of release agent. Different materials can interact with release agents in various ways, and selecting the right combination ensures optimal performance. For instance, a nonstick release agent might be ideal for aluminum pans, while a different formulation might be necessary for silicone or nonstick-coated pans.
What other factors should bakers consider when selecting a release agent?
Another essential factor is the quality and consistency of the release agent. High-quality release agents provide a consistent product performance that cheaper alternatives often fail to deliver. While lower-cost release agents might seem attractive initially, they frequently require higher usage rates to achieve the same results, leading to inefficiencies and higher long-term costs. Investing in a high-quality release agent can improve overall ROI through reduced waste, fewer application errors and improved product consistency.
The ease of application and the effect on the cleaning process are also crucial. A release agent that is easy to apply and minimizes cleaning time can significantly enhance production efficiency. Additionally, pairing the right release agent with suitable spray equipment ensures optimal performance and consistency, making the production process smoother and more effective.
Ultimately, the choice of release agent should prioritize overall performance, focusing on long-term benefits and efficiency rather than short-term savings.
Are there any label concerns that may affect which release agent a bakery may opt for?
Since release agents are considered processing aids, there are no requirements to include their composition on product labels. However, one needs to be aware of the composition of the release agent to ensure it complies with any label claims (e.g., allergen-free, etc.) for the finished bake good. Utilizing a release agent that adheres to these stringent standards allows bakers to meet label claims, regulatory requirements and to cater to the growing consumer demands for safe and transparent food production practices.
How does working with a technical expert help bakers navigate the variety of release agent options available to them?
Engaging with a technical expert is paramount for bakers. A qualified expert brings knowledge and experience crucial for making informed decisions. These experts understand the nuances of different baking applications, from the specific needs of various doughs and batters to the intricacies of production conditions.
For instance, technical experts can recommend the most efficient release agents for specific products. They understand the importance of selecting suitable release agents that ensure consistent product quality. This expertise goes beyond just recommending products; it includes optimizing the application process to reduce waste, improve yields and extend the life of baking equipment.
Another critical aspect is the pairing of release agents with the right equipment. Technical experts ensure the release agent and equipment are perfectly matched, providing seamless integration and superior results tailored to each bakery’s unique needs. Given the specialized nature of this field, there are very few experts with the comprehensive knowledge required to navigate these complexities effectively.
What release agents do you offer, and what unique benefits do they offer bakers?
At Vantage Food, we offer a variety of release agents tailored to meet diverse baking needs and product claims. Many bakers are familiar with two of our flagship products, Vegalube Super P and Vegalube Excel. These products are designed for superior release performance and operational efficiency.
Vegalube Super P is known for its exceptional stability and effective release capabilities, making it an ideal choice for high-demand baking environments. When paired with our Mallet 3001 Bread Pan Oiler, it delivers optimal performance through automated, even coverage with minimal overspray, ensuring each bread loaf is released perfectly every time.
Vegalube Excel is a blend of vegetable and mineral oils that provide superior release, reduced sticking and waste generation. This combination enhances yield and extends the life of baking equipment by minimizing residue buildup and reducing cleaning frequency.
These solutions improve product consistency and efficiency and support sustainable baking practices by reducing waste and energy consumption. By choosing the right release agent and pairing it with advanced spray equipment, bakers can achieve exceptional results tailored to their specific needs.