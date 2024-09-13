COPENHAGEN, DENMARK — Oterra has added six bold colors to its I-Colors line. The I-Colors Bold line offers a vivid red color for snack applications using sweet potato as a raw material, according to the company. The 10 I-Colors Bold range features milled powders that may be used in such applications as powder-based beverages, snack seasonings, compound coatings, bakery toppings and fillings or compressed candy, according to Oterra.

“The reduced particle size creates more intense color because there is a larger surface area to reflect light,” said Luc Ganivet, chief innovation officer at Oterra. “And because of a better dispersion of the powder the color is distributed more uniformly.”

Oterra said the line may be added directly to fat-based fillings for cake and biscuit applications, without having to use an intermediate processing step.

“Consumers want impactful colors, but they also want natural ingredients,” said Lotte Jeppesen, global industry marketing manager for Oterra. “That combination can be a challenge for some manufacturers. With its exceptional color intensity and instant visual impact, I-Colors Bold allows manufacturers to meet market demands for both performance and natural ingredients.”