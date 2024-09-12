



KANSAS CITY — As the weather begins to cool and the leaves begin to change, numerous brands continue to announce autumnal seasonal offerings. Both perennial favorites like pumpkin spice and salted caramel have joined limited-time flavors, new creations and media tie-ins.

The breakfast aisle has seen plenty of innovation. Thomas’, a subsidiary of Bimbo Bakeries USA, released a pumpkin spice bagel available for a limited time only. Meanwhile, Post Holdings has added a salted caramel variety to its Honey Bunches of Oats line, which is now available at select retailers across the United States.

The J.M. Smucker Co.’s Hostess Brands is celebrating autumn with a wide variety of seasonal products, including pumpkin spice Twinkies and maple glazed Donettes. Elsewhere in the baked foods aisle, The Keebler Co. partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” fudge stripes. Made with dark chocolate and vanilla fudge, the cookies celebrate the release of the Halloween film.

An assortment of other brands also have added seasonal flavors, including Voortman Bakery, Bucks County Biscotti Co. and Boomchickapop, while Tim Hortons announced a seasonal partnership with Nutella.