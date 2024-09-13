Commercial Food Sanitation (CFS), an Intralox company, added to its portfolio of training certifications with its Hygienic Design Certification, which enables participants to gain the tools and skills to apply, improve and maintain hygienic design in their food processing facilities. The Hygienic Design Certification combines digital learning with in-person training sessions. Participants will complete five prerequisite online modules, an in-person Hygienic Design Training session at one of the global training locations and additional online modules to deepen hygienic design knowledge.

“This is a major advancement not only for food professionals, but the food industry as a whole,” said Darin Zehr, general manager, Commercial Food Sanitation. “This certification builds upon the foundation of our Hygienic Design Training, and we know that when companies are following hygienic design principles, their food safety risk is reduced.”

Earning the CFS Hygienic Design Certification builds professional credibility, provides career advancement opportunities and proves the participant’s knowledge and commitment to hygienic design. For food manufacturers, applying hygienic design principles enables operational excellence, improves efficiency, generates savings and increases uptime.

(504) 733-6000 • www.commercialfoodsanitation.com