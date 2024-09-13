Roquette added Nutralys Fava S900M fava bean protein isolate to its Nutralys plant protein range. The ingredient is a protein isolate that may be used in a variety of applications, including baked foods. The ingredient features a high protein concentration that may allow for low usage ratios, according to the company. It also features high gel strength, viscosity control and stability.

“Part of the pulse family, fava beans have long been valued for their properties in textured applications,” said Romain Joly, global head of proteins business line at Roquette. “But in recent years, the focus has shifted to its ability to deliver high protein levels and leverage sensory attributes. Through extensive research and development, we have been able to unlock the immense potential of fava beans in protein fortification.”

Roquette’s fava beans are locally sourced and manufactured at its production plant in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, Canada.

