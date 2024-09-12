KANSAS CITY — Registration is now open for the State of Food and Beverage Innovation webinar from Food Business News. The event is based on an exclusive survey of R&D executives conducted earlier this year.

The 1-hour webinar will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. Central and will provide an exclusive review of the results from the survey conducted by Cypress Research.

Join Keith Nunes, editor of Food Business News, Marjorie Hellmer, president of Cypress Research, and Dave VandenEinde, vice president and group R&D leader for Food Solutions Americas, Cargill, as they discuss the top challenges confronting product development teams.

“The results of our survey will offer insights into the issues and trends that will drive food and beverage innovation during the next 12 to 18 months,” said Nunes.

Topics in the webinar will include where food and beverage manufacturers are making R&D investments in 2025, trends to inspire ideation, ingredient priorities, and the factors influencing R&D product development strategies as well as risk tolerance.

