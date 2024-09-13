INDIANAPOLIS — Sarah Van Houten has joined Catalina Crunch as chief financial officer, succeeding Debora Delaney, who has been CFO since April. Van Houten will oversee the company’s financial strategy and operations.

Van Houten joins Catalina Crunch from Perfect Snacks, where she most recently was CFO. She also held various CFO positions at such companies as Martha Stewart Kitchen and Bobo’s Oat Bars.

Van Houten also worked at Danone North America for several years, holding various finance leadership positions. She joined Danone in April 2005 as an accounting manager.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to the Catalina Crunch family,” said Doug Behrens, chief executive officer of Catalina Crunch. “Her deep expertise in finance and experience within the consumer-packaged goods space will be instrumental in driving our financial success as we scale our retail reach and innovate our product offerings. Sarah’s leadership will undoubtedly position us for new levels of growth and achievement.”