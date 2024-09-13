NEWMARKET, ONT. — Ingredient supplier GPI Global has named Richard Davidson as its new chief executive officer. Davidson succeeds Kenneth Tan, who will become chairman of the board. Tan will remain a significant shareholder and continue to focus on sales, customer relations and product development functions for the business, according to the company.

Tan will work closely with Davidson to drive expansion of products and services portfolio.

Davidson joins the company from MAFCO, where he most recently was senior vice president of sales, R&D and marketing.

“As we enter this exciting new phase for GPI, I am confident that Rich’s leadership will further enhance our capabilities to deliver functional, high-performance ingredients that drive formulation success,” Tan said. “His vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering tailored ingredient solutions and technical support to food manufacturers and product developers.”