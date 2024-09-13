KANSAS CITY — The snack industry as a whole remains a growing, dynamic category in wider food. Consumers’ needs around snacking are diverse, and this lends itself to many opportunities for growth across different snacking categories.

Every year Baking & Snack partners with SNAC International to deliver a State of the Industry Report, culling through a year’s worth of Circana data across the many different snacking categories. This year, Baking & Snack dives even further into that data with a free State of the Snack Industry webinar, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. EDT.

The webinar will not only explore Circana data but also offer insights from and conversation between snack industry panelists: Justin Spannuth, vice president and chief operating officer, Unique Snacks, Reading, Pa., and chairman of SNAC International; Nico Roesler, North American pretzel and snack equipment sales manager, Reading Bakery Systems; and Rocco Fucetola, vice president of sales and marketing, BluePrint Automation. Together the panelists will discuss what challenges and opportunities are driving the sales numbers. The webinar will be moderated by Baking & Snack Editor Charlotte Atchley.

“We can certainly glean a story about what’s going on from a sales perspective from the data, but with this webinar and the conversation that comes from it, I want to bring attendees insight from those living this reality every day, whether they are manufacturing and selling snacks or supplying the companies that do that work,” she said. “I hope that attendees can have a better understanding of how the snack industry is doing and where there are opportunities for growth going forward.”

The webinar will explore categories such as potato chips, pretzels, tortilla chips, cheese snacks, cookies, crackers and more. It’s sponsored by BluePrint Automation, Reading Bakery Systems and Unique Snacks.

Register to attend this free webinar here.