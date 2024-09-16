WASHINGTON —Despite efforts by the US Department of Health and Human Services to encourage the fortification of corn masa with folic acid, availability of fortified corn masa remains limited, said Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In a Sept. 12 letter to food manufacturers and retailers, Becerra expressed concern about the effects of the continued lack of fortified corn masa flour products, encouraging more companies to fortify their products.

“As we recognize Folic Acid Awareness Week, I call on all companies who manufacture or sell corn masa flour products to consider the important health benefits of folic acid for women of reproductive age and make a commitment this year to increase the availability of fortified products,” Becerra said.

Noting that women with folate insufficiency are more likely to give birth to children with neural tube birth defects, he credited 1996 standards from the Food and Drug Administration requiring the fortification of enriched wheat flour, rice and pasta for a 36% reduction in pregnancies affected by neural tube birth defects. Milled corn products were not included in the standards.

“Hispanic women are more likely (7.5 per 10,000 live births) to have a child born with a neural tube defect compared to non-Hispanic white and non-Hispanic Black women,” he said. “Increasing folic acid in dietary staples, like tortillas or other corn masa products, can help reduce the prevalence of neural tube defects.”

In an effort to close the gap between Hispanic women and other groups, and recognizing that foods containing masa flour are widely consumed in the Hispanic community, the FDA in 2016 implemented standards for the fortification of corn masa flour with folic acid.

“However, there is currently limited availability of fortified corn masa flour products,” Becerra said. “An analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that, since FDA implemented standards for folic acid fortification of corn masa flour products, there has not been a significant improvement in blood folate levels among Hispanic women of reproductive age.”

More recently, the HHS has worked to increase awareness around the topic and support the availability of fortified products.

“In March 2024, I convened representatives of large food manufacturers and retailers to discuss strategies to increase the commercial availability of corn masa flour products that are fortified with folic acid,” he said. “HHS stands ready to answer questions and partner with stakeholders to address this public health challenge.”

Tipping his cap to companies that have ensured masa products they market are fortified, Becerra said “there is still more work to be done.”

“I call on the food industry to join us in highlighting the importance of folic acid for all women of reproductive age and commit to increasing the availability of fortified products,” he said.