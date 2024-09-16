As the technology that runs various quality assurance systems advances quickly, bakers and snack makers should stay tuned in the next few years for more progress in this field.

“The future of our global food system relies on transparency, traceability and data-informed decision-making,” said Eric Garr, regional sales manager, Fortress Technology. “This will inevitably accelerate the adoption of digital recordkeeping technologies. AI, especially when a data center is completely integrated into a single system, takes machine-learning, rule-based algorithm technologies and makes sense of the data the machine has collected. It enhances human intelligence and adds greater scientific input, assisting the actions taken to respond to issues rather than operating independently or replacing human decision-making.”

Daniel Greb, head of machine vision, Schubert, said that new sensor technologies will become established in the food production industry.

“The areas of SWIR (short wavelength infrared) and radar sensor technology are currently developing rapidly and are becoming more attractive, especially from a financial perspective,” he said. “Furthermore, neural networks will continue to establish themselves and increasingly replace traditional algorithms.”

Advances in vision are going to make detection capabilities better, said Andrew McGhie, business development director, KPM vision inspection, KPM Analytics.

“Those advances are not just in AI but also improvements in the resolution and speed of cameras, improvements in processing power to analyze the images,” he added. “Other advances in vision include hyperspectral imaging, which provides increased capability to detect foreign materials and other defects we previously weren’t able to reliably detect. The price of this technology is also falling, making it more accessible.”

In the next five years, bakers and snack producers can anticipate advancements in hardware that will enable the processing of more data without requiring additional equipment, said Alexandre Goasmat, robotics and automation product manager, ABI Ltd.

“Another evolution would be achieving full integration with all equipment on the line, enabling the system to detect defaults and automatically regulate, ensuring self-correction,” he said. “Furthermore, it remains imperative to prioritize secure data storage. Given that bakers and snack makers entrust experts with their data to ensure seamless operations, it is essential for suppliers to furnish a robust privacy framework to safeguard this information effectively.”

The next big push is going to be dual- and multi-energy, said Kyle Hermes, vice president, TDI Packsys. It’s a new approach to using X-rays in determining different types of foreign materials.

“Dual-energy utilizes two different distinct wavelengths of X-rays, and each one will pass through or get stopped by different materials in a certain unique way,” he explained. “By blasting those through at the same time, and comparing how the product stops certain wavelengths in certain ways, we’re actually able to determine the composition of it. If it has a different molecular composition, we’re able to detect it now.”

Mark Friesen, global director of marketing, Bunting Magnetics, said to look for improved detection accuracy through advanced algorithms and enhanced data integration and analysis capabilities with AI. He also sees more compact and energy-efficient systems, better detection of smaller contaminants and greater automation and remote monitoring systems coming in the near future.

Bakers and snack manufacturers have many quality assurance systems to choose from. One system or many combinations exist to help them keep their products safe from foreign contaminants. They must assess their risks and products then decide which system or systems work best for their operation.

This article is an excerpt from the August 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Quality Assurance, click here.