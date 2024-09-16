KANSAS CITY — To the consumer, the cookie category may not look all that different today than it did at the year’s outset. But a whirlwind of acquisitions and behind-the-scenes deal buzz have made the sector one to watch over the past several months.

In the 52 weeks ended July 14, dollar sales in the cookie category totaled $11.43 billion, up 3.8% from the same period a year ago, according to Chicago-based market research firm Circana. Unit sales, on the other hand, were down by 0.2%.

The Ferrero Group, which saw gains in dollar and unit sales in the most recent 52-week period, acquired a smaller cookie producer earlier this year. Ferrero subsidiary CTH Invest SA purchased Nonni’s Foods LLC from private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners on July 24. Founded in 1988, Nonni’s Bakery specializes in chocolate biscotti and Cantuccini-type cookies such as THINaddictives thin almond crisps, Nonni’s Bites biscottini and Snackers almond cookie crisps. Ferrero said it expects the acquisition to boost its presence in North America and further its growth in the global sweet-packed food market.

Dollar sales for Ferrero in the cookie category totaled $167.13 million during the 52-week period ended July 14, up 131% from a year earlier, according to Circana. Meanwhile, unit sales totaled 36.37 million, up 143% over that time frame.

J&J Snack Foods Corp., the Pennsauken, NJ-based company primarily known for its SuperPretzel, Icee and dippin’ dots products, took a major step into the cookie category with its acquisition of Thinsters from The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. on April 9. Launched in 2014, Thinsters are thin, bite-sized cookies made with clean ingredients.

“This acquisition is a natural fit for us, complementing our already vast offering of cookies and baked goods,” said Dan Fachner, president and chief executive officer of J&J Snack Foods. “Thinsters’ dedication to using high-quality, wholesome ingredients resonates perfectly with our growing customer base. We look forward to leveraging our strengths to expand distribution and introduce Thinsters cookies to a wider audience.”

Similarly, some baking manufacturers are acquiring cookie producers to add more allergen-free foods to their portfolios. For example, Richmond, Calif.-based baking manufacturer Rubicon Bakers acquired cookie maker Lucky Spoon Bakery on May 8 to expand into products meeting specific dietary preferences and requirements. Founded in 2010, Salt Lake City-based Lucky Spoon specializes in gluten-free sweet baked goods such as cakes, cupcakes, cookies, muffins and brownies.

“We are excited to enter the gluten-free category and build on our expertise in meeting specific dietary needs with delicious, fresh baked goods,” said Sebastian Siethoff, CEO of Rubicon Bakers. “This is a valued addition to our portfolio, and we are thrilled to welcome Lucky Spoon and the incredible team who have built this successful brand.”

Another transaction in the specialty cookie segment took place in mid-May when private label company Commercial Bakeries Corp. acquired gluten-free cookie producer Imagine Baking, Inc. Founded in 2012, Sandusky, Ohio-based Imagine Baking manufactures specialty and premium cookies, biscuits and brittle, primarily focusing on gluten-free and organic categories.

“We are delighted to welcome John and Adrienne O’Donnell and their Imagine Baking team into the expanded business,” said Shawn Warren, CEO of Commercial Bakeries. “We are confident that together we will accelerate towards our promise of ‘Baking Up Better’ every day and in every way.”

Some baking manufacturers, such as Orrville, Ohio-based J.M Smucker Co., reportedly are considering selling their cookie divisions. In July, Reuters said J.M. Smucker had engaged Goldman Sachs to determine interest in the cookie and wafer business and whether the food company should put Voortman bakery up for sale.

For the 52 weeks ended July 14, dollar sales for Voortman Cookies Ltd. totaled $198.68 million, down 0.8% year over year, according to Circana data. Voortman’s unit sales totaled 59.95 million, up 0.4% from a year earlier.

Wafers have long piqued the interest of cookie companies, and interest in the Voortman business has been strong over the years. In November 2023, J.M. Smucker acquired Hostess Brands, Inc., which at the time owned Voortman, for $5.6 billion. That transaction came nearly four years after Hostess had acquired Voortman from Swander Pace Capital in January 2020 for $320 million.