MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV has been recognized by Time magazine as one of the “World’s Best Companies,” compiled by Time and market research provider Statista, for the second time in a row after appearing in last year’s list.

Grupo Bimbo is ranked 127 out of 1,000 companies analyzed and is the second highest-ranked Mexican company on the list behind Femsa. It finished eighth in the world within the food and beverage category, behind Associated British Foods, Cargill, Heineken, The Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo, Nestle and Femsa.

The list accounts for three main factors: employee satisfaction, financial growth in income and sustainability achievements. Time and Statista then use a 100-point scale to determine a score for each company. The overall score for Grupo Bimbo was 91.46, with a sustainability rank of 304, employee satisfaction rank of 194 and a “very high” growth rate.

The highest-ranked company in the report was Apple, with an overall score of 97.75, followed by Accenture at 97.7 and Microsoft at 97.65.