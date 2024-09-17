SUN VALLEY, IDAHO — Tedd Kruse, president of Milling and Baking Solutions at ADM, Decatur, Ill., has been elected chair of the North American Millers’ Association. Kruse was elected at the NAMA board of directors meeting Sept. 13 during the group’s annual meeting at the Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley.

“As I begin my term as chair, NAMA is well-poised to continue delivering real value for its members as the collective voice of the milling industry in Washington,” Kruse said. “The relationships developed through involvement in the association and educational opportunities are priceless.”

As chair, Kruse succeeds Brian Doyle, chairman of King Milling Co., Lowell, Mich., who completed a two-year term. Elected to succeed Kruse as vice chair for 2024-26 was Chris Giguere, Iowa Corn Processors, Glidden, Iowa.

Elected to the NAMA Executive Committee was Jessica Exley, a business director at Cargill, Minneapolis, with oversight of the company’s dry corn ingredients business.

Retiring from the Executive Committee were Jeff Hole, Miller Milling Co., and Terry Tyson, general manager, Grain Millers Canada Corp. Doyle, Tyson and Hole were recognized for their service during a dinner and awards ceremony. Also during the ceremony, Dan Dye received a NAMA honorary membership for his service to NAMA and the milling industry. Dye recently retired as president of Ardent Mills, LLC, Denver.