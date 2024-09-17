DENVER — Shrene White has been named vice president of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and grower relations at Denver-based Ardent Mills while Kurt Long has been named vice president of Emerging Nutrition.

White, previously general manager of Emerging Nutrition, will oversee environmental sustainability, responsible product sourcing, social responsibility, grower relations, and overall ESG governance within the organization. She has more than 33 years of industry experience and has been at Ardent Mills since its inception in 2014.

“Our customers need partners who can deliver comprehensive solutions that fulfill their commitments to consumers, society and the environment,” White said. “Over the last decade of working at Ardent Mills, we’ve made great strides toward implementing best in class programs for our partners, customers and growers. By further investing in our ESG efforts with stakeholders’ needs in-mind, we can create greater shared value and drive positive change across our industry.”

Long will lead and execute Ardent Mills’ long-term alternative grains strategy.

“Ardent Mills has a reputation for excellence across the flour-milling and ingredient industry,” Long said. “It’s been exciting to watch them innovate across new ingredients to expand the way we think about this sector of agribusiness. Ardent Mills’ strong foundation provides a great runway to deliver integrated solutions that meet consumers’ evolving needs and strengthen the business. I’m excited for the opportunity to harness the potential of emerging nutrition to enhance new offerings, drive customer growth and improve efficiencies.”

Long previously worked at Benson Hill, where he led strategy and business development. He spent more than 12 years at ADM in many roles, including leading the company’s global specialty ingredient systems business.

“ESG is a strategic business imperative that creates value for our customers, society at large and enables us to differentiate ourselves as an organization,” said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent Mills. “At the same time, our focus on emerging nutrition will enable us to stay at the forefront of innovation and meet the changing needs of our customers and their consumers. It’s an exciting time for Ardent Mills as we look forward to nourishing what’s next.”