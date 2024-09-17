LOS ANGELES — La Brea Bakery has rolled out its Take & Bake artisan bread line in more than 1,000 Target stores nationwide.

The company said the three varieties are “knead-to-know favorites” that include:

French dinner rolls: These rolls, which feature a crispy crust and soft interior, are “ideal for any meal,” La Brea Bakery said

French twin pack baguette: These baguettes are said to “deliver the authentic, rustic flavor of a French bakery,” La Brea Bakery said.

French sandwich rolls: These rolls, which feature a thin crust and soft crumb, can be used to build a sandwich or be eaten as a side, La Brea Bakery said.

“Whether you’re planning a family dinner, preparing for a special occasion, or simply looking for a convenient way to enjoy artisan bread, La Brea Bakery’s Take & Bake breads offer the perfect solution,” said Brie Buenning, senior director of marketing at La Brea Bakery. “Keep them in your freezer and pop them in the oven to quickly make any meal or snack more delicious.”

La Brea Bakery Take & Bake artisan bread is available in the bakery section at select Target stores nationwide and for local delivery through the Target app.