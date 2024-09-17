ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. has launched its newest PB&J flavor for its Uncrustables frozen sandwiches brand in 10 years: peanut butter and raspberry. J.M. Smucker said the new flavor contains “unbeatably soft bread, creamy peanut butter and sweet, seedless raspberry spread.”

As with other Uncrustables flavors, peanut butter and raspberry features no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners or colors. The new flavor is available now at select retailers in 4- and 10-count boxes, with plans to roll out to all major national and regional retailers this fall.

“Uncrustables were born from a simple, yet powerful goal: make snack and mealtimes stress free,” said Chris Achenbach, marketing director at the J.M. Smucker Co. “This commitment to simple solutions for busy lives has made Uncrustables a beloved lunch and snack staple for so many. That same commitment fuels our drive to constantly evolve and innovate. New flavors that excite kids, convenient options for adults on-the-go — it’s all about delivering deliciousness, no matter how busy life gets.”

During a Sept. 3 presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Mark Smucker, president and chief executive officer, said the addition of Uncrustables manufacturing capacity in Kentucky and more recently Alabama is opening new avenues of opportunity for the brand, and putting it on pace to grow sales by $100 million in fiscal 2025. Uncrustables had sales of approximately $800 million in fiscal 2024 and management expects it to reach $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2026.