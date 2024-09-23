Tecnopool’s drum free spiral system uses unique, patented technology that boasts over 40 years of testing and redefining unable to be replicated elsewhere.
Why is Tecnopool so special? Our drum-free spiral system allows, among other things, for increased operational efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and a consistent output of products. Meticulously designed and rigorously tested at our headquarters in Italy, our spiral system guarantees long-lasting wear-resistant properties.
Here are some of its key attributes:
- DESIGN. Versatile architecture that’s custom-built to accommodate space limitations and adapt to process requirements.
- QUALITY AND SIMPLICITY. A straightforward design using top-quality materials and a stress-resistant belt for guaranteed durability.
- MAINTAINABILITY AND RELIABILITY. An external drive system that’s easily accessible, a resistant “no-stress” belt to enhance longevity, replaceable parts easily found on the market for speedy repairs.
- APPLICATIONS. An expansive variety of food production method options (e.g., freezing, cooling, pasteurizing, baking, etc.) tailored to the desired food product. Applications also in “non-food” sectors (e.g. pharmaceuticals) requiring advanced thermal treatment and handling solutions.
Value for money for customers. With Tecnopool customers get their equipment from a reputable, seasoned manufacturer that’s at the forefront of the food production industry. How do we do it? We stay on top of the evolving needs of our customers and advance our technology, products, and services to meet new trends. For instance, from the Anaconda to the TP-5 belt, our spiral system has seen continuous enhancements. In addition, with over 5000 custom installations worldwide spanning across an infinite range of food and non-food products, customers can be sure that they’ve invested in superior engineering and service for guaranteed processing performance together with equipment longevity and efficiency.
Things just got better. Now, with the opening of TP Food Group North America Inc. in Philadelphia, PA, we are offering our customers, across the United States, faster service, and more personalized attention. Our team of experts is ready to assist our customers whether they require help with installation, maintenance, or selecting the appropriate equipment for a food processing application on a large scale.
Experience the Tecnopool difference today. Don’t settle for anything less than the best.