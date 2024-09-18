NEW YORK — Kind Snacks, a portfolio of Mars, has named Daniel Calderoni as chief executive officer of Kind North America to lead the company’s North America efforts. Calderoni succeeds Russell Stokes, who has been CEO of Kind North America since 2021. Stokes is now CEO at Casper’s Ice Cream. Prior to CEO, Stokes was chief strategy officer at Mars.

Calderoni joins Kind from Mars Pet Nutrition in Canada, where he most recently was general manager. There, Calderoni oversaw the Canadian market for Pet Nutrition leading the company’s portfolio of such brands as Pedigree and Iams.

Earlier, he was vice president of Emerging Markets for Pet Nutrition. He held various general manager leadership positions throughout his tenure at the company. Calderoni also held several marketing roles at Unilever across Brazil, South Africa and China.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Daniel to Kind and the Mars Health and Wellness leadership team,” said Blas Maquivar, global president of Health and Wellness, Mars Snacking. “Daniel is highly regarded as a purpose and people-first leader, and we are excited that he brings a tremendous track record of growth to the Kind business.”