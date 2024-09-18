QUINCY, MASS. — Bay State Milling Co. has acquired assets of Montana Gluten Free LLC, a producer and processor of gluten-free oats and related food products.

Under the deal, announced Sept. 17, Bay State Milling assumes full ownership of the Montana Gluten Free’s processing facility in Belgrade, Mont., after having partnered with the gluten-free oats company since 2016. Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.

As Bay State Milling Montana, the business addition expands Quincy, Mass.-based Bay State’s operations to 13 milling, processing, lab and commercial facilities across the United States and Canada. Walker Humphries, senior vice president and general manager of oat milling, has been named to oversee the Montana facility, which handles SowNaked Mindfully Farmed Oats, a brand of non-GMO, hull-less oats.

“We are thrilled to welcome Montana Gluten Free to the Bay State Milling family,” said Humphries, who was promoted to senior vice president after recently serving as vice president and general manager of oat milling. “This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to offering trusted, natural ingredients while connecting more closely with communities in this region.”

Grown and processed under the gluten-free Purity Protocol, SowNaked oats are handled in a specialized supply chain to ensure less than 5 parts per million (ppm) of gluten, well below the Food and Drug Administration’s threshold of 20 ppm and the Gluten-Free Certification Organization’s standard of 10 ppm, according to Bay State.

Available as groats, flakes and flour, SowNaked oats provide 40% more protein than traditional oats and are used by Bay State customers to produce nutritious, clean label and environmentally friendly gluten-free products like oatmeal, granola, bars, cereals, oat milk and baking mixes, the company said. Lacking hulls, this oat variety requires less energy to process, resulting in 50% lower carbon emissions versus traditional oats.

“This acquisition unlocks the next phase of growth for one of our most unique product lines,” said Ed Fish, senior vice president of varietal solutions at Bay State, whose team handles the identification, development and commercialization of innovative crops. “We’re expanding our capacity for high-protein, gluten-free oats that adhere to the strictest standards, a key differentiator for our customers and their products. These oats also deliver exceptional taste and nutrition, with a fraction of the environmental impact.”

Family-owned Bay State Milling also produces SowNaked oats at its milling and processing site in Woodland, Calif. The company’s other milling and processing facilities are located in Tolleson, Ariz.; Platteville and Sterling, Colo.; Indiantown, Fla.; Bolingbrook, Ill.; Winnona, Minn.; Clifton, NJ; Mooresville, NC; and Saskatoon, Sask. The Saskatoon facility, which processes gluten-free oats, stems from

