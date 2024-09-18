When it comes to automating pie making, servo-based systems have been a game changer.

“They allowed our customers to more consistently and automatically change over the pie line,” noted Rick Hoskins, chief executive officer, Colborne Foodbotics. “What used to take 1 to 2 hours to change over is now less than a half hour. In addition, this has reduced the maintenance costs due to the reduction in mechanical gearing and decreased the required time for sanitation because there are fewer mechanical components.”

To streamline changeovers, advanced control systems now allow seamless recipe management and quick machine adjustments with minimal downtime, said Ty Sarajian, president, Axis Automation.

“The modular design of modern equipment, including interchangeable pie tin carriers and press heads, supports easy adaptation to new products and increased production capacity,” he added.

Sarajian noted Axis Automation’s universal frame can produce 3- to 12-inch products on the same line with simple tooling and recipe adjustments.

“Toolless removal of denester magazines and the use of cobots ensure rapid changeover of pie tins, minimizing downtime and maximizing productivity,” he said. “Removable and interchangeable pie tin carriers further facilitate seamless transitions between different pie sizes and formats.”

Sonia Bal, director, global marketing, Unifiller, pointed out servo-driven depositors can quickly adjust the deposit volume, speed and other variables with the touch of a button on an HMI.

She added Unifiller’s Compact+ series depositors enable pie producers to dial in pie depositing profiles from prefilled recipes from a tablet or smartphone.

Hoskins mentioned that flexible, highly modular designs enable bakeries to expand their line’s capabilities with pies ranging from 4- to 12-inch pies. The lines come with depositors that can handle traditional slurries and soft pie fillings as well as dry fruit and starchy ingredients, along with options for lattice and crumb-topped pies.

Advances in cutting technology and equipment design provide enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and consistency in production, said Neil Johnson, sales manager for Eastern North America, FoodTools.

This article is an excerpt from the August 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature one Pie Processing, click here.