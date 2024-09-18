Pro Tip: Learn how to carry out work that eliminates issues permanently and not cover them up temporarily.

Fix or repair daily (FORD). Car enthusiasts have heard this phrase when referring to Ford cars and trucks. When we apply the same phrase to bakery maintenance, it can become a very important and productive philosophy.

The term fix means that we have identified a problem. We have studied what is happening, we have made a plan to correct the situation, and, after the specific execution, we expect the correction to eliminate the issue.

The term repair simply means that something broke or failed and we got it going again. Minimal effort was put into what happened, and no effort was put into how to eliminate the source of the problem. The problem will reappear.

We do have to make repairs regularly, but we have a much better opportunity to operate at standards when we stop and fix something. When we do make repairs, we MUST go back and plan a fix that can be executed as soon as possible to eliminate the source of the problem. So fix it or continue to repair it daily.

This theory or philosophy can be used across all disciplines in the bakery operation.

If we are dealing with a personnel problem, we can find ways to appease the person or team and hope that things quiet down. This feels more like a repair. On the contrary, we can work to fix the problem by asking uncomfortable questions and making tough decisions. Fixing personnel issues is never easy and that is exactly why you should have a disciplined fix-minded approach when diving into it.

When dealing with process issues, it is easy to repair how something is being done. A fix will require thought, time and talent. When we repair a process problem, it just hangs around and resurfaces regularly. When we fix it, it’s gone.

Product offers much the same challenges. Issues with product are often treated experimentally and carried out to make blemishes and poor-quality attributes go away.

Repairing product never solves the root problem. Again, the required fix can be tricky and take some time. It never hurts to go back to baseline with a formula to reset and begin again.

The bottom line is that to make problems disappear, you must take a structured approach and carry out work that eliminates issues, not cover them up. Remember to fix issues, or you could be repairing them daily.

Jeff Dearduff is owner of JED Manufacturing Services who provides “Bakery Guy Tips” to those everyday people working in production, maintenance and engineering. Connect with him on LinkedIn.