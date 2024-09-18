KANSAS CITY, KAN. — Food wholesaler Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. (AWG) has launched new salty snacks as part of its private brands portfolio AWG Brands.

The new snacks include:

Potato Chips: Five new flavors join the existing four kettle chips offerings.

Pretzels: New pretzel offerings include rods, sticks, waffles and seasoned braids, which are all available in a variety of flavors.

Tortilla chips: The five new tortilla chip offerings are “perfect for dipping or enjoying on their own,” AWG said.

Pork skins: Three new flavors, including plain, barbecue, and hot and spicy.

Corn chips and puffs: Three new corn chip varieties and one new cheddar corn puff variety.

The new potato and tortilla chips come in 12.5-oz and 13-oz bags, the pretzels come in 25-oz barrels, and the pork skins come in 5-oz and 8.5-oz bags.

“The salty snacks category is important because it’s the second largest in center store grocery behind water and soda,” said Jared Grieve, category manager of AWG. “From the highly anticipated Best Choice cinnamon sugar pretzel braids to the new value-sized Always Save potato chips, the AWG Brands salty snacks assortment puts our member retailers in a better position to compete and win through quality and price.”

AWG is a cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, assisting 1,100 member companies and more than 3,400 locations across 33 states from 9 wholesale division support centers. The company also manages subsidiary companies that provide real estate and supermarket development services as well as pharmaceutical products. AWG said its consolidated sales in 2023 were $12.4 billion.