AUSTIN, TEXAS – Mondelez International, Inc. is expanding its Hu brand with the launch of a snack-size line available on a permanent basis. The line includes salted dark chocolate and simple milk chocolate and is now available nationwide at Whole Foods, in addition to select WAWA locations. At 30 grams, the new size is half the size of the regular bars.

"We are incredibly excited about what’s ahead for Hu with our new innovations,” said Jordan Brown, co-founder of Hu. “The new snack-size bars are designed to fit perfectly into our consumers’ busy lives, providing a more convenient option without compromising the delicious, nostalgic taste our fans have loved about Hu chocolate since our start in 2012.”

Hu also will release three holiday products later this year, including a dark chocolate bar with peppermint mocha and almond butter.