ROBESONIA, PA. — Denise Siegle has joined Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) as chief financial officer. In her new role, she will oversee all accounting and finance functions, lead the growth and development of the accounting team, and support the RBS leadership to achieve both strategic and operational goals.

Siegle has more than 30 years of finance experience, most recently as finance manager, operations and analysis, at Greene Tweed. She also has worked at Flatiron Crane Operating Co., AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical and Rohm and Haas.

“Denise comes to us with a great deal of experience in accounting and finance within industrial manufacturing, and we are excited to have her on board,” said Chip Czulada, president of RBS. “She will be a great asset to both our leadership and accounting teams.”

Siegle received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in accounting at Shippensburg University in Cumberland County, Pa.