CHINO, CALIF. — Mosaic Flavors, which recently came together in 2023 after OC Flavors and Novotaste rebranded under one company, has acquired flavor supplier First Coast Flavors, Jacksonville, Fla. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Mosaic Flavors said the acquisition will enhance its position as a provider of flavor solutions to broaden its application capabilities.

As part of the transaction, Rich Flanagan, co-founder and president of First Coast Flavors, will join Mosaic Flavors as chief commercial officer.

“We are excited to welcome First Coast Flavors to the Mosaic Flavors family,” said Mark Becker, chief executive officer of Mosaic Flavors. “Their innovative approach and can-do way of working perfectly align with our mission to deliver exceptional flavor solutions to our customers meeting unmet needs around customer service and flexibility. Together, we will have even more resources to create great-tasting products and drive growth.”

First Coast Flavors was founded in 2022 and has been led by Flanagan and Andy Titus, co-owner, partner and adviser of First Coast Flavors.

“Joining forces with Mosaic Flavors is an incredible opportunity for First Coast Flavors,” Flanagan said. “Our combined strengths will enhance our ability to serve our customers and accelerate our growth. We look forward to this exciting next chapter.”