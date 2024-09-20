SAN LEANDRO, CALIF. – Equii, a food technology company, and Bridor, a French baking company, officially have launched their partnership designed to increase protein levels in baked foods. The two companies formed the partnership in January.

Equii will supply its yeast flour that contains all nine essential amino acids to Bridor, which will use the flour to create baked foods such as dinner rolls, artisan bread loaves, sliced bread and french toast. The Bridor products will be available to the foodservice industry in North America.

Bread containing Equii’s yeast flour may have 8 to 10 grams of protein per serving. Rigatoni pasta containing the flour may have 26 grams of protein per serving, and macaroni and cheese containing the flour may have 19 grams of protein per serving.