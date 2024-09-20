Bakers now rely on gathering data and interpreting it to maximize an oven’s operation. Piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&ID), for instance, show many parameters of an oven’s performance on a process flow diagram. For an oven operator, seeing is truly believing.

“Continued advancements with sensor technology, P&ID control loops, HMI screen size and resolution allow realistic graphic representation of the oven operation. This in turn leads to easier operation of large tunnel ovens down to single rack ovens,” observed Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales, Gemini Bakery Equipment. “Automated features such as steam injection and damper adjustments are also possible. P&ID control loops are much more accurate with various sensors for temperature, air flow, safety, damper controls.”

Nicola Menardo, president, TP Food Group North America, pointed out that modern oven HMIs enable operators to exert a degree of manual control over critical process parameters such as oven temperature, steam dosing and heat delivery profile.

Digital controls and software can track throughput and react to potential changes in baking conditions.

“The control systems with modern ovens use data gathered by a set of sensors conveniently placed around those components that might pose operations or energy consumption issues,” he said.

Achieving precise control over thickness, moisture loss and other product characteristics during the baking process is crucial for meeting customers’ expectations for product quality.

Franck Ellenbogen, sales director North America, Mecatherm, mentioned that hygrometry — or the study of humidity in the environment — is a key parameter when it comes to baking premium breads, rolls and sweet goods.

“Variations in external conditions, production gaps, or changeovers often result in fluctuations in hygrometry within oven modules, leading to inconsistencies in product quality,” he said.

To enhance control over product features, ensure consistent quality, reduce energy consumption and improve ease of use, Mecatherm is rolling out the patent-pending Hygro Control System.

“This system enables automated and precise management of hygrometry levels within the baking chamber, ensuring consistent product quality despite varying conditions or operational transitions,” Ellenbogen said.

Although not a new feature, recipe management systems are now better integrated into oven controls to provide a higher quality and more consistent baking process.

“In decades past, oven operators had a certain ‘feel’ for the oven and could make certain on-the-fly tweaks to optimize performance and product quality,” recalled Tim Clark, president and chief executive officer, Radio Frequency Co. “With that experience gone, automated data collection can provide the necessary information and historical context through various charts and trending to make real-time adjustments that reduce the need for a thoroughly experienced operations team.”

HMIs and connected software display real-time operational parameters such as temperature, humidity, baking time and energy consumption while providing precision control of the oven's settings, noted Matteo Pasquali, application manager, soft dough cookies, GEA Bakery.

“Operators can change temperatures or baking times with the touch of a button or screen, and in some cases, adjustments can be made to a fraction, ensuring exact cooking conditions,” he said.

He added that today’s advanced interfaces and programmable technology enable bakers to control ovens in real time, which contributes to product consistency, and monitor them remotely through smartphones or tablets.

Moreover, modern instruments that regulate temperature, flow, pressure, speed and other process variables can make slight adjustments to temperature settings.

“New ovens and thermal systems offer precise and fast temperature control, which is crucial for consistent product quality,” Pasquali said.

Most ovens are now designed to be more energy-efficient, which saves costs and often leads to more uniform heating and faster baking times.

“This can simplify operation and reduce the level of skill required to manage energy consumption,” he said.

For better energy efficiency, the Mistral modular tunnel oven by GBT GmbH Bakery Technology, a Middleby Bakery company, relies on the use of flue gases throughout the baking process. After the hot flue gasses are created in the first module, they then pass through the subsequent modules over the entire length of the oven. When there is no longer a need for extra heat, the module burners can be lowered or switched off by an automatic eco-power system, said Matt Zielsdorf, global category manager, specialty bread and pastry, Middleby Bakery Group.

He mentioned that using heated gases ensures even heat distribution in the Mistral oven; temperature deviation is only approximately plus or minus 2° C (less than 4° F) from left to right in the baking chamber. The Delta T, or the difference in temperature between heating gas and the baking chamber, is less than 10° C (18° F) from the second module onward because of a newly developed active heating gas swirling system.

Because only one burner is responsible for one module at a time, Zielsdorf added, the Mistral oven only uses the necessary energy where it is needed. The Mistral oven comes with wire mesh belt, stone plate or steel plate baking surfaces.

AMF Bakery Systems offers ovens that are equipped with individually programmed temperature zones and controlled air flows that provide bakers with more control over a wider range of baked products for greater consistency.

AMF’s industrial AMF BakeTech continuous ovens, AMF Den Boer tunnel ovens and AMF Vesta tray ovens are designed for optimal heat balance throughout the baking process while improving overall energy efficiency, the company said.

This article is an excerpt from the August 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Ovens, click here.