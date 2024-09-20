MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd., a subsidiary of the Oetker Group, celebrated the 10-year anniversary of its pizza manufacturing facility in London, Ont. The company said the facility has served as a production hub for North American pizza operations for the past decade, producing an average of 400,000 pizzas per day and employing 430 people in the providence.

“It is an honor to mark the 10th anniversary of this plant and recall the optimism we felt upon cutting the ribbon in 2014, optimism that remains today thanks to the tremendous talents of our London team,” said Christian von Twickel, executive board member of Dr. Oetker. “Our investment here is a true Canadian success story, and a testament to the robust agri-food community of London, which has become one of the top centers of food production in North America. We believe in local production and manufacturing and look forward to our continued bright future in this great city.”

Dr. Oetker Canada first began development on the pizza manufacturing plant in 2011 after making the decision to shift away from importing products internationally to Canada and the United States and instead establish a North American pizza production hub in London, the company said. Since opening the facility in 2014, Dr. Oetker Canada has doubled in size in addition to becoming the market leader in the thin crust pizza category in Canada and No. 2 in the overall pizza meal market in Canada