MONTREAL — In another Quebec bakery closing, Bimbo Canada plans to shut its Quebec City baking facility by the end of the year.

The Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV subsidiary said it will move production to other bakeries as it winds down operations at the Quebec City facility over the rest of the year. In announcing the move, the company said the Quebec City bakery employs 141 associates, who will receive a period of working notice as well as severance packages and counseling and outplacement services.

Bimbo Canada said the closing is part of efforts to optimize the company’s manufacturing footprint for more efficient operations and profitable growth.

“By consolidating and continuing to make significant investments in our operations, we will ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of our business,” said Marie-Ève Royer, president of Bimbo Canada. “It was a difficult decision, and I will personally ensure that we do everything possible to ease the impact on our people.”

In early July, Bimbo Canada closed its bakery in Levis, Que., which produces white pan bread, whole and cracked wheat bread, and multigrain bread. When announcing the planned closing in May, the company said the facility’s 95 employees could apply for positions in its other bakeries in the region, including in Quebec City and Sainte Marie de Beauce. The baked foods manufacturer, too, said that Quebec accounted for $160 million of the more than $500 million that parent Grupo Bimbo has invested in Canada since 2014.

Based in Etobicoke, Ont., Bimbo Canada operates 15 bakeries, 11 distribution centers and 183 depots across Canada and makes over 1,000 products across more than 18 brands, such as Dempster’s, Villaggio, POM, Bon Matin, Ben’s, Stonemill, Natural Bakery, Takis, Thomas’, Little Bites, Vachon and Hostess.