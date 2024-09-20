WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread decreased 2.4¢ per lb in August, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The decrease follows an increase of 0.2¢ per lb in both June and July. The price of whole wheat bread also decreased, falling 1.9¢ per lb after tumbling 8.2¢ in July.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 195.1¢, down 2.4¢ per lb from July and down 1.9¢ from August 2023.

At 267.4¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was down 1.9¢ from July but up 13.9¢ per lb from August 2023.

The national average price of family flour in June was 57.4¢, unchanged from July but up 0.8¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in June was 142.1¢ per lb, down 1.1¢ from July but up 1.7¢ from August 2023. Chocolate chip cookies were 504.6¢ per lb, down 5.6¢ per lb from July and down 1¢ from August 2023.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in June was 108.5¢, up 4.6¢ from July and up 8.8¢ from August 2023.