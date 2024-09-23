In the savory pie segment, fillings provide the greatest opportunities for innovation along with the biggest challenges for maintaining the integrity of meat, cheese and vegetables.

Nick Magistrelli, vice president of sales, Rademaker USA, is seeing more creativity with fillings beyond traditional meat pies.

“Bakeries are experimenting with vegan options, incorporating a wide range of vegetables and plant-based proteins,” he said.

Chicken, beef, lamb and other proteins are generally more challenging to portion.

“They do not flow as smoothly as a homogeneous filling,” said John McIsaac, vice president, strategic business development, Reiser. “Our Vemag depositor is important here as it features a positive displacement double-screw pump that provides the highest levels of portioning accuracy. The double screw transports pie fillings gently without crushing or smearing even the most delicate products.”

Chunks of protein and vegetables may require more advanced depositors to precisely place the filling with repeatable accuracy. Peter Spinelli, president and general manager, Rondo, recommended that bakeries test depositors prior to ordering to observe their performance with fillings and make adjustments to achieve the desired line speed and target weights.

Andres Lopez, business development manager, Handtmann, suggested the move toward premium quality pies requires the use of chunkier meat and vegetable ingredients. He added Handtmann mixers and single- and high-volume multilane depositing options accurately position and maintain the integrity of the hardier inclusions.

Overall, pie fillings need a higher ratio of liquid than particulates so they flow well through filling and depositing equipment, noted Rod Gregg, president of Hinds-Bock and Inline Filling Systems, both Middleby Filling and Depositing brands.

“Typically, a 70/30 percent ratio is ideal,” he explained. “The particulate size needs to be ¾ inch or smaller so it can pass through the fillers without bridging and eventually plugging.”

He added the company’s filling and depositing systems provide changeovers without tools. They’re also sanitarily designed around USDA requirements and come with fully welded seams and minimal flat surfaces where water can puddle or not drain off.

Ty Sarajian, president, Axis Automation, stressed that chunk fillers and volumetric depositors are essential for dense mixtures, ensuring that the savory fillings are deposited without clogging or causing inconsistency in pie weight and quality.

In contrast, sweet pie fillings, such as fruit or custard-based ones, tend to have a more uniform and smoother consistency. He added servo-controlled fillers and piston depositors provide precise and gentle handling of delicate ingredients.

Meanwhile, waste management is essential for often costly pie ingredients, said Sonia Bal, director of global marketing, Unifiller Systems.

“It’s important to ensure that every element of the flavor profile is consistent and standardized, not only for the purpose of product branding, but also from the perspective of production efficiencies,” she stated.

“From Unifiller’s perspective, portioning pie fillings accurately and evenly ensures adequate particulate distribution and a consistent flavor profile,” Bal elaborated. “Handling the chunky product filling is also crucial, regardless of whether it’s potatoes or a cherry filling. Producers want to ensure that the particulate maintains its integrity and isn’t broken down in the automation process.”

She added that large depositing passages and openings enable particulates to move through the depositor without getting caught or broken down. Additionally, heated or cold environment hoppers can also ensure the temperature consistency required for the adequate portioning of products like a cheese sauce or soft cheese into the pastry.

Machine settings for temperature, portion, pressure and deposit speed may all have to vary to accommodate the filling.

“For example, a more fluid pie filling with various-sized particulates or strings of meat and chunks of potatoes and peas may require a stirrer or agitator while a sweet filling like pumpkin may not require one at all,” Bal noted.

Rick Hoskins, chief executive officer of Colborne Foodbotics, pointed out that many food manufacturers produce both savory and sweet pies on the same line.

“The filling process for savory pies can be similar to a dessert pie process, although it is more common for the protein to be deposited separately from the slurry and/or vegetables,” he said.

However, Neil Johnson, sales manager for Eastern North America, FoodTools, mentioned significant differences in the slicing and portioning of sweet and savory pies.

“While both types are usually produced in disposable foil pans and can be effectively sliced either in or out of the pan, there are notable distinctions to consider,” he said. “Dessert pies often feature a crust made of pastry dough or crumbs, and their sticky fillings are most effectively sliced when frozen.”

To prevent sticking of pre-portioned sweet pies, producers separate the slices using FoodTools’ Divider Insert wax paper.

“Conversely, savory pies are best sliced when chilled and inserting dividers is not desired,” he observed. “Overall, the key takeaway is that while production methods and slicing techniques share some similarities, the different crust types and optimal temperature variations necessitate distinct approaches for dessert and savory pies.”

This article is an excerpt from the August 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature one Pie Processing, click here.