While inflation definitely has consumers looking for value, the definition of value has shifted with millennials, Generation Z and a post-pandemic market. Kelsey Olsen, food and drink analyst, Mintel, reported, price is certainly at play, but these shoppers will pay more for higher quality. At some level, they understand that they get what they pay for, and in certain aspects, they aren’t willing to compromise. It’s that attitude that has kept brands afloat against private label despite inflation.

“When we think about frozen pizza sales, there was certainly a spike during the pandemic with consumers looking for better quality products that put pressure on pizza suppliers to really up their game,” said Rachel McCrone, director, customer marketing, bakery/deli, Rich Products, Buffalo, NY.

Chris Miller, director of operations, Baker’s Quality, Waukesha, Wis., sees the pizza category as a saturated one, whether that’s the foodservice channel or retail — fresh or frozen — and quality is what allows a pizza manufacturer to stand out.

“People are no longer settling for the cheapest cookie cutter crust they can find,” he said. “Pretty much every restaurant has pizza on the menu. People have so many options for pizza, why settle for sub-par?”

Baker’s Quality offers an artisan-style profile in a wide range of crust types, and Miller noted that much of the company’s new business comes to them from restaurant operators wanting something more than “cookie cutter crusts” — something that tastes and feels like it was made in-house.

Whether it’s pizza crust or flatbreads masquerading as pizza crust, Great Kitchens, Romeoville, Il., sees quality as its distinguishing factor as well, whether in the freezer aisle or deli counter. Fresh pizza at the deli counter, however, is shopped slightly differently than the retail freezer.

“It’s a different consumer shopping the deli take-and-bake,” said Admir Basic, president and chief executive officer, Great Kitchens. “Typically, I would say 85% to 90% of the time those pizzas are purchased to be consumed that night, which is a value to the consumer. If you look at take-and-bake quality versus QSR pizza and then the price difference, the value is there.”

What makes a quality pizza crust though? According to Miller, that depends on the crust. Consistency is No. 1, he says, but taste and texture are also key.

“It has to be flavorful, nice to eat and leave your palate wanting more,” Miller said.

Consistency of ingredients — the flours and oils — will play a major role in the finished product quality as well as the process itself: Is the equipment gentle enough? However, different crusts, whether it’s Neapolitan style or Detroit, will determine the specifics.

“It’s not a one answer for quality for every single recipe,” Miller said. “Every crust has a different quality signature.”

This article is an excerpt from the August 2024 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Pizza, click here.