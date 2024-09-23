NEW YORK — Catalina Crunch is relaunching its dark chocolate cookie bars.

The bars are made with 55% cacao dark chocolate, crunchy cookie and a “creamy filling,” the company said. The bars are also low-carb, keto-friendly and gluten-free in addition to containing only 2 grams of sugar per bar and 3 grams of net carbs.

The dark chocolate cookie bars come in variety packs with 10 bars, each being one of three flavors: