NEW YORK — Catalina Crunch is relaunching its dark chocolate cookie bars.
The bars are made with 55% cacao dark chocolate, crunchy cookie and a “creamy filling,” the company said. The bars are also low-carb, keto-friendly and gluten-free in addition to containing only 2 grams of sugar per bar and 3 grams of net carbs.
The dark chocolate cookie bars come in variety packs with 10 bars, each being one of three flavors:
- Peanut butter dark chocolate: A combination of crunchy chocolate and smooth peanut butter topped with rich dark chocolate.
- Raspberry dark chocolate: A sweet raspberry filling mixed with rich dark chocolate.
- Mint dark chocolate: A mint flavor combined with dark chocolate.