PLANO, TEXAS — Middleby Bakery named Mike Scouten president of global bakery sales & strategic accounts.

Previously, Scouten served as vice president of sales for Stewart Systems and Baker Thermal Solutions, Middleby Bakery.

In this position, Scouten will lead teams specializing in bread & buns, biscuits & crackers, artisan breads, pizza, pastry and other specialty bakery products. He will collaborate with professionals to drive advancements across the bakery sector and work with industry partners, technologists, brand ambassadors and Middleby worldwide offices in the commissioning of bakery lines. Innovation Centers focused on bakery production in Texas and India are centralized locations for this recipe development and product testing prior to full scale production.

“Mike’s ability to understand diverse customer needs across segments and markets will ensure customer success,” said Mark Salman, president of Middleby Food Processing. “As a liaison, he will facilitate our brands’ expertise to effectively meet unique requirements and tailor production lines. This approach fosters our dedication to enhance production through the continued development of new integrated technologies across our offerings.”

Middleby provides custom solutions for industrial protein and bakery producers, covering processes from raw material preparation to product packaging for retail and foodservice applications.