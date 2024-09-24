WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) has relocated to new headquarters.

The new office is at 55 M Street SE, Suite 540, Washington, DC 20003, a short distance from Capitol Hill. The ABA said the new location will ensure it remains “strategically positioned to champion the interests of the commercial baking industry and drive a higher level impact as your voice in Washington, DC.”

The new address will be effective Sept. 24.

Established in 1897, the ABA is the only bakery-specific national and state trade association, delivering results on priorities affecting the companies that feed the world.