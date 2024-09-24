HOUSTON — The Sola Co. has expanded five bread and bagel products to Whole Foods stores across the United States.

These products include sweet and buttery bread, Deliciously Seeded Bread, plain bagels, blueberry bagels and everything bagels.

As with all Sola products, these bread and bagel items contain no added sugar and high fiber content. They are also made with sweeteners such as erythritol, monk fruit and stevia leaf, none of which feature carbs or additives. Sola said sweet and buttery bread and Deliciously Seeded Bread contain 1 gram of net carbs and 4 grams of protein per slice, while plain bagels, blueberry bagels and everything Bagels contain 14 to 15 grams of protein and 4 to 6 grams of net carbs, making them a “macro-friendly” choice for breakfast or lunch.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Sola to Whole Foods Market customers,” said Kevin Brouillette, president of Sola. “Our mission has always been to provide customers with the best possible bread, and collaborating with Whole Foods Market allows us to do just that. We believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the foods they love without sacrificing their goals for a healthier lifestyle.”

These Sola bread and bagels products are now available at Whole Foods stores nationwide.