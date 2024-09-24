GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Cheeze Kurls LLC, dba CK Snacks, has purchased Axium Foods Inc., a maker of private label snack foods.

Financial terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed. South Beliot, Ill.-based Axium specializes in the production of tortilla chips, corn chips, extruded snacks and pellet snacks.

CK Snacks said the addition of Axium’s products will diversify its offerings and expand its capabilities, market reach and customer base, namely in the growing private brand arena. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., CK Snacks makes a range of private label extruded, fried and baked snack foods — in puff, curl, ball and ring forms — plus popcorn and party mixes for grocery, drugstore, discount and other retailers, as well as wholesalers, nationwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Axium Foods into the CK Snacks family,” said Jamie Colbourne, chief executive officer of CK Snacks. “Axium Foods’ expertise in tortilla chip and snack production will complement our existing product lines, enabling us to offer an even broader range of snacks. This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our growth strategy, and we look forward to working together to deliver innovative, high-quality products to our customers.”

Axium was founded in 1960 by Eugene “Mac” McCleary. After receiving a chemical engineering degree from Michigan State University in 1942 and serving in the Navy in World War II, McCleary joined Adams Corp., a company formed to manufacture and distribute the Korn Kurl, a new snack food invented at a local dairy farm. He spent 15 years as director of manufacturing at Adams but then in November 1960 launched McCleary Industries, his own private label snack food company. McCleary Inc. later became Axium Foods.

In 2000, Axium launched its first branded snack line, Pajeda’s, which includes tortilla chips, puffed and crunchy cheese snacks, corn chips, party mix and onion ring snacks. McCleary died in 2007, and thereafter Axium remained family owned and operated.

“We are excited to see Axium Foods continue alongside another longstanding, family-founded business,” the McCleary family said in a statement on the company’s acquisition by CK Snacks. “CK Snacks shares our dedication to quality, innovation and customer service, and we are confident the combined company will build on our legacy.”

The Axium Foods purchase comes three months after

. At the time of the transaction, with private investment firm Kilroy Partners, Nexus principal TJ Parthemer said, “CK Snacks participates in an attractive category within food manufacturing.”