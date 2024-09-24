SALINA, KAN. — Repco, a provider of vitamin blends and ingredient solutions for the commercial milling, baking and nutritional industries, has hired Barron Marsh as sales manager for Canada. Marsh will be responsible for driving growth and expanding Repco’s presence in Canada. He will report to Mike Branson, vice president of milling solutions.

Marsh most recently was a sales representative for Screentec, and earlier he spent more than 30 years as a senior territory manager at Sefar, Inc.

“We are thrilled to have Barron join the Repco team,” Branson said. “His expertise and proven success in the manufacturing industry will be invaluable as we establish and grow our business in Canada. We are confident that Barron’s leadership will help us deliver even greater value to our customers in the region.”

Marsh attended the University of New Brunswick in pursuit of a bachelor of business degree. He also has received certifications in advanced sales strategies, tactics of pricing, and consultative selling skills.

“I am excited to join Repco and lead our efforts in Canada,” Marsh said. “I look forward to building strong relationships with our customers and partners and leveraging Repco’s innovative solutions to help millers, bakers, and food and beverage produces overcome challenges and meet consumer needs.”