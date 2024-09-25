Heerlen, The Netherlands — The Netherlands-based dsm-firmenich has launched dry vitamin A Palmitate NI in a dry form of vitamin A for manufacturers as a stable, clean label solution focusing on nutrient deficiency through flour fortification, according to the company.

The dry vitamin A palmitate may be used in such applications as fortifying wheat flour.

The dry vitamin A product is stabilized with all-rac-alpha tocopherol and sodium ascorbate, according to the company.

The company said the dry vitamin A form offers a small particle size with a minimum of 90% of particles passing through sieve No. 60.

“Over the last two and a half years, our R&D and formulation teams have led a truly collaborative project,” said Yannick Foing, vice president of nutrition improvement at dsm-firmenich. “Supported by experts from intellectual property, regulatory affairs, production and product management, working tirelessly to overcome complex technical challenges while meeting strict industry standards such as USDA stability testing and US Pharmacopeia (USP) monograph requirements.”