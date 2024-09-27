ROSEMONT, ILL. — Batory Foods held a ribbon cutting on Sept. 12 for the expansion of its Wilmington, Ill., facility. The company added a 16,000-square-foot Batory Foods Innovation Center, which features a lab area and a blending facility.

The facility will enable the company to offer services including testing, one-pack solution creation, sourcing well-researched ingredients, comprehensive documentation, advanced blending capabilities including micro dosing and custom labeling, according to Batory Foods.

The company also hired a new R&D team as part of the expansion.

“The new lab and blending capabilities at our Wilmington facility represent our ongoing commitment to innovation and service excellence,” said Jessica Zielinski, vice president of strategic growth and marketing at Batory Foods. “This expansion allows us to enhance our technical and solution-based acumen, delivering even greater value to our customers and partners. The Wilmington site is designed to be a dynamic, evolving space that will continue to adapt to the needs of the product categories we serve, such as beverages, confectionery, bakery and nutrition.”