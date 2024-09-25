NUNDA, NY. — Once Again Nut Butter is bringing gluten-free graham crackers to retail shelves. The crackers come in cinnamon, honey and dark chocolate, and all flavors are certified organic and vegan, according to the company.

Once Again also is adding a new flavor to its graham sandwich line: chocolate and peanut butter. The flavor joins sunflower butter and peanut butter as a permanent addition to the product line. All three flavors are kosher and non-GMO Project verified, according to the company.

"The launch of our graham sandwiches created quite a happy stir among our consumers, inspiring us to bring stand-alone crackers to market and build our sandwich flavors,” said Shared Gael J.B. Orr, director of marketing at Once Again Nut Butter. “Kids are enjoying the taste of our snacks, while adults are appreciating that they are cleaner upgrades of childhood favorites.”

Once Again graham crackers are available at retailers nationwide, including select Whole Foods Markets.